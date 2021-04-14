Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 82,101 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $805,873,000 after buying an additional 29,626 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,401,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,296,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,677,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 539,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,705,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,654,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $156.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.70 and a 1 year high of $158.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.92.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $873.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.52 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

