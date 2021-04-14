Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $141,913,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $115,923,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Masco by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Masco by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,576,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,610,000 after purchasing an additional 756,989 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,062,000 after purchasing an additional 492,739 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lowered Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.97.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $63.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $55.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. Insiders have sold a total of 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

