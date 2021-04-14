Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $53.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.48. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

