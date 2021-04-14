Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE:CL opened at $79.38 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $116,743.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.