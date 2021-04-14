Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.47. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.46 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. Equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

FTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

