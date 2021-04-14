Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 2,262.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSXP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,011,000 after buying an additional 513,414 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,085,000 after buying an additional 320,509 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,614,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,644,000 after buying an additional 274,824 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 361,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after buying an additional 164,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $2,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,445 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $43,422.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,843.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PSXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.45.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.12 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.59%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

