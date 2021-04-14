Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $50,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 105.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 30,024 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $602,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,086,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,956,000 after purchasing an additional 212,148 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5,054.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 352,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after acquiring an additional 345,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

MS stock opened at $79.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.41 and its 200-day moving average is $67.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $148.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

