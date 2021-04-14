Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $55,000 Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.08 and a twelve month high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.86. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.48.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

