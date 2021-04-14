Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $67,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,461,000. Paul John Balson grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $408,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of XSD stock opened at $185.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.34 and its 200-day moving average is $166.81. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $88.16 and a 52 week high of $203.60.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.