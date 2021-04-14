Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Position in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 180,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 76,205 shares during the period.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF stock opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57.

