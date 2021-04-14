Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Invests $75,000 in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,087 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATOM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 385.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Atomera by 24.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Atomera by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Atomera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Atomera by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.06 million, a P/E ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.91. Atomera Incorporated has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19).

In other Atomera news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 43,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $1,203,426.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 167,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $4,635,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,263 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,003 shares of company stock worth $6,320,226 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

