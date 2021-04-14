CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,032,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,748,000 after purchasing an additional 191,210 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 675,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 542,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 91,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 50,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

CTT stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $530.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.32.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -26.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

