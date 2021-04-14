Caterpillar Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.03 (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.03 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

Caterpillar has raised its dividend payment by 32.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 28 years.

Caterpillar stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.88. 66,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,777. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $237.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.57.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

