Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 26.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $229.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.15. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

