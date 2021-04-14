CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.68

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$60.68 and traded as high as C$70.57. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$69.85, with a volume of 228,681 shares.

CCL.B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.63.

The company has a market cap of C$12.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.82.

In other news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.27, for a total transaction of C$3,363,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 625,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$42,111,164.73. Also, Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total value of C$531,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,268,133. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,300 shares of company stock worth $4,280,437.

CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

