CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Down 61.4% in March

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the March 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTGLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Erste Group cut CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CD Projekt currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTGLY traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 48,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,040. CD Projekt has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16.

CD Projekt Company Profile

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

