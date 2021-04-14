CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CDK. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $54.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.77. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 1,554.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

