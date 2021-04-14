Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Short Interest Update

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, a growth of 323.8% from the March 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ APOP opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. Cellect Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $7.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.01.

Cellect Biotechnology Company Profile

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

