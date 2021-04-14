Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CLLNY traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.75. 14,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,913. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.86.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.