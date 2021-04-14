Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CELH. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.83.

CELH stock opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 808.40 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.08. Celsius has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $70.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Celsius by 58.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Celsius by 115.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 100,604 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $953,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

