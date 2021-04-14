Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.79

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.79 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.54). Centaur Media shares last traded at GBX 40 ($0.52), with a volume of 59,805 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £58.01 million and a P/E ratio of -3.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

