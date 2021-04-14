Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) had its price objective upped by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CENTA has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

