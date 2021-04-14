CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Trading 0.6% Higher

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) shares traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 87.80 ($1.15). 116,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 256,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.30 ($1.14).

The company has a market cap of £205.22 million and a PE ratio of -19.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 86.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 87.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.16.

About CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC)

CentralNic Group plc, a domain name service provider, operates as an owner and registrant of a portfolio of domain names worldwide. It operates through Reseller, Small Business, and Corporate segments. The Reseller segment distributes domain names and provides consultancy services to retailers. The Small Business provides domain names and ancillary services to end users.

