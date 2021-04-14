CenturyLink Investment Management Co Has $42.03 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,584 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 100.0% of CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $42,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,397,000 after purchasing an additional 497,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,478,000 after purchasing an additional 444,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,260,000.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.92. 64,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,857. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.74. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $149.60 and a 1-year high of $233.91.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

