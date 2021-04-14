Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires New Stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.31% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FAAR opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $29.81.

