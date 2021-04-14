Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $203,000 in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 517,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,637,000 after acquiring an additional 93,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,106,000 after buying an additional 61,293 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,090,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,755,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 153,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 100,367 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average of $57.48. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.