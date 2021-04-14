Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $221,000 in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNQI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $248.16 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $136.21 and a 1 year high of $264.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.44.

