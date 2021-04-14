Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $197,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MORT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

MORT stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58.

