Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases New Position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.06% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMD. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EMD opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $14.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

