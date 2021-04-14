CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $108.05

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$108.05 and last traded at C$107.84, with a volume of 191290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$105.36.

GIB.A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Edward Jones upgraded CGI to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$115.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on CGI from C$91.50 to C$105.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$107.35.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$101.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$96.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

