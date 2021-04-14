Charles Heilbronn Sells 142,945 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Charles Heilbronn sold 142,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.12, for a total value of $45,902,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $19,576,438.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles Heilbronn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Charles Heilbronn sold 80,724 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.22, for a total value of $25,607,267.28.

On Monday, March 29th, Charles Heilbronn sold 175,944 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.27, for a total transaction of $53,886,368.88.

On Friday, March 26th, Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $332.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $321.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.08.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

