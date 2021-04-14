Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,029 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $9,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 620.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after buying an additional 1,088,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,454,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,700,000 after buying an additional 562,439 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,964,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after buying an additional 532,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 559,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 371,700 shares in the last quarter.

ATRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $38,491.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,741.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $25,675.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,046 shares of company stock valued at $433,018 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.65. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). On average, research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

