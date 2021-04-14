Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of TechTarget worth $9,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 75.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTGT opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 116.08 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,796,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,695.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,540 shares of company stock worth $2,383,462. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTGT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.83.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

