Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,959 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 133.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,647 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth about $20,411,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $838,509.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,810. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $92.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $95.32.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.