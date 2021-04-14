Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $9,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,335,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,515,000 after acquiring an additional 195,627 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in Celsius by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after buying an additional 130,906 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Celsius by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,202,000 after buying an additional 34,133 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Celsius by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,341,000 after buying an additional 305,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,569,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Shares of CELH stock opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.08. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 808.40 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $70.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.63 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CELH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.