Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $9,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,724,000 after buying an additional 248,541 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Stride by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,874,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 437,648 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Stride by 9,469.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 967,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Stride by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 809,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 215,192 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Stride by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 485,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 75,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Stride news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $508,660.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $2,202,015.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $10,121,346.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,362 shares of company stock worth $6,645,249. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Stride’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

