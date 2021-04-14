Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 437,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Santander Consumer USA worth $9,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 59.10 and a quick ratio of 59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $30.23.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

