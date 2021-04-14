Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Gap Down to $117.37

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $117.37, but opened at $115.00. Chase shares last traded at $115.17, with a volume of 49 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $110,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,604,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $331,310 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chase in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chase in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Chase by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Chase by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Chase in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Chase Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

