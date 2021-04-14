Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHGG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $3,077,673.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 157,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,100,978.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,954 shares of company stock worth $37,585,849 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHGG traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $89.16. 1,345,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,127. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.33. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $34.93 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

