Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.78.

Shares of CHGG opened at $90.83 on Tuesday. Chegg has a 12 month low of $34.93 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -454.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $3,077,673.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,100,978.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,954 shares of company stock valued at $37,585,849 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Chegg by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

