Chicago Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,893 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,719 shares during the period. Tandem Diabetes Care accounts for about 1.7% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $40,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 342,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,773,000 after purchasing an additional 63,496 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Shares of TNDM traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.84. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.59 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $168.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.13 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

