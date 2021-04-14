Chicago Capital LLC Has $3.99 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,902. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

