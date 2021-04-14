Chicago Capital LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Copart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Copart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.55. 17,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,421. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

