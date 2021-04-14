Chicago Capital LLC Sells 314 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,680,000 after acquiring an additional 692,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,238,362. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.79 and a 200 day moving average of $154.87. The stock has a market cap of $419.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

