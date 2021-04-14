China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.30

Shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.30 and traded as high as $11.84. China Finance Online shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 19,887 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30.

Get China Finance Online alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.42% of China Finance Online worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

China Finance Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:JRJC)

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for China Finance Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Finance Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.