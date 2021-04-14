Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.96

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and traded as high as $13.40. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 362 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $29.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCBC)

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

