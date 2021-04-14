Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $1,750.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,437.00 to $1,462.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,543.68.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,537.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,441.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,380.78. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $752.23 and a one year high of $1,579.52. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.94, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich bought 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,572 shares of company stock worth $25,493,143. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after buying an additional 64,028 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $1,555,057,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,617,000 after buying an additional 39,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $355,121,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

