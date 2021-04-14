CIBC Increases Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$60.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SJ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Laurentian upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$56.23.

Shares of SJ stock opened at C$50.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$30.32 and a twelve month high of C$52.27. The company has a market cap of C$3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.54.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$464.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 3.3599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

