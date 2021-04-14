CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$122.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BMO. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cormark lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price (up previously from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$106.50 to C$112.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$111.96.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$113.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$73.66 billion and a PE ratio of 13.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$110.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$96.56. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$61.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$115.84.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The business had revenue of C$6.98 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.8500015 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

