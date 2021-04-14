Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852,298 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,104,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,970,000 after purchasing an additional 739,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,724,000 after purchasing an additional 475,804 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 678.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 469,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,994,000 after acquiring an additional 408,906 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

CINF traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.51. 7,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,502. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $108.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

